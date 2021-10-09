Steelmen go through but leave boss Mills with a few more grey hairs

James Clifton scored twice as Corby Town beat Histon 5-3 at Steel Park. Picture by Jim Darrah

Gary Mills admitted he had little grey hair left after Corby Town booked their place in the third qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Trophy with a 5-3 victory over Histon.

Despite falling behind to their Northern Premier League Midlands rivals at Steel Park, Corby worked their way back into the contest with James Clifton levelling before half-time.

Jordan O’Brien’s fine goal made it 2-1 and then two from Steve Diggin and another from Clifton had them cruising at 5-1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Histon hit back with two more goals of their own while Joe Curtis was sent-off for a second bookable offence to make it a nervy final few minutes for the hosts.

And while boss Mills was pleased to secure a spot in the next stage, he wasn’t overly impressed with the way things panned out towards the end.

“I have grey hair as it is and there were only a few dark ones left but they have gone totally grey,” the Steelmen manager said.

“We were 5-1 up and I think everyone in the ground and certainly the players are thinking it’s game over with 20 minutes to go but we can’t do that.

“We can’t allow teams to come back and sometimes you need a kick up the backside to learn that football is never over.

“We have allowed them to get two back and then they have put us on our back foot and we’ve had a man sent-off.

“It’s a weird one for me as a manager walking back to the dressing room. Do I say ‘well done’ because we’re through and we’ve scored five goals or do I say other things. I have said other things on this occasion.

“I am pleased we are through because that’s what it’s all about but we are talking about wanting to improve, getting up the league, being solid with clean sheets and we didn’t keep a clean sheet this time and never looked like it.

“Histon came and had a gameplan to get a goal on the break and they have got one after five minutes and it took a good goal for us to get back into it.

“We came out a different team in the second half, we could have scored three goals in the first five minutes. But it took a great goal from Jordan to get us 2-1 up and then it’s three, four and five and people thought the game was over.

“We had to make a couple of changes but it shouldn’t affect the game.

“I will put the negative behind me. We are through, we are in the draw on Monday, that’s the most important thing and hopefully we can get a good draw and get through the next one.”