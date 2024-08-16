Steelmen flying high after superb start to the new season

By Tom Vickers
Published 16th Aug 2024, 10:49 BST
Corby were 3-0 winners on Tuesday night (picture: Jim Darrah)Corby were 3-0 winners on Tuesday night (picture: Jim Darrah)
Corby Town sit top of the embryonic league standings following back-to-back wins during the past week.

The Steelmen started their Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division campaign with a 2-0 win at Hinckley Leicester Road last weekend.

And Gary Setchell’s side went one better on Tuesday night as they claimed a 3-0 home win against Rugby Town.

Jordan O'Brien put Corby 1-0 up before the break and then doubled the lead a minute into the second period.

Fletcher Toll rounded things off with his second goal in as many games before Corby lost Rory McAuley to a red card.

