Steelmen bounce back to see off Bedworth, but it's agony for Diamonds and Doughboys

Corby Town quickly returned to winning ways as they claimed a 3-1 victory at Bedworth United on Saturday.

The Steelmen were stunned last Wednesday when they lost for the first time this season, going down 2-0 to title rivals Quorn.

Manager Gary Setchell called on his team to respond positively, and they did so in style as goals from Matthew Slinn, Northampton Town loan signing Neo Dobson and top-scorer Fletcher Toll sealed the points.

The Steelmen got off to a terrible start as Bedworth took a fourth-minute lead through Elliot Parrott, but Slinn levelled on 23 minutes.

A quickfire start to the second-half proved pivotal as Dobson, who joined on work experience from the Cobblers on Friday, scored his first goal for the club on 48 minutes to put Corby 2-1 up.

Two minutes later it was 3-1 and all but game over as Toll netted his 12th goal of the campaign.

The win sees the Steelmen stay top of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, a point clear of second-placed Quorn who have two games in hand.

But that gap was so close to being more than a single point, as AFC Rushden & Diamonds came within seconds of doing their county neighbours a huge favour.

Jamal Adams' 17th-minute strike had Diamonds leading for most of the game ar Quorn on Saturday, before the home side netted a 90th-minute equaliser through Kobe Hall.

Michael Harriman's team would have felt hard done by to only come away with a point, but they didn't even have that as a consolation as Hall struck again six minutes into stoppage time to claim all three points for the title chasers.

Despite the late heartbreak, Diamonds stay 11th in the table and above neighbours Wellingborough Town on goal difference as the Doughboys suffered a frustrating 1-0 defeat at Lye Town.

The only goal of the game came after 10 minutes and was scored by Keanu Cooper.

The Doughboys are back in action on Tuesday night when the host Sporting Khalsa.