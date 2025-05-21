Steelmen boss Setchell ties down key men and signs two new players

Jack Keeble has signed a new deal at Corby Town (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Corby Town's squad for the new season is already starting to take shape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelmen have been busy this week, retaining key players and signing new ones, while one stalwart has also announced his departure.

A week on from boss Gary Setchell pledging his future to the club for at least another season, the manager has been busy reshaping his squad ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been getting his best players to commit to life at Steel Park, with those putting pen to paper for another season in the black being skipper Rory McAuley, attacker Reuben Marshall, midfielder Spencer Edwards and defender Jack Keeble.

All four played key roles as the Steelmen finished runners-up in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, before their agonising play-off final defeat at the hands of Worcester City.

Setchell has also been busy on the new signings front, bringing in Hinckley LRFC pair Aaron Nuttall and Louie Gill.

Nuttall is a winger who scored the final goal in the Leicestershire side's 3-0 Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division win at Steel Park on December 21 - it was one of four goals he scored in 42 appearances last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gill also played that day, and is a defender who has been first team regular at Hinckley for the past two years, playing 44 times in 2024/25.

One player who won't be back at Steel Park in the new season though is Danny Gordon, who took to social media to announce he is leaving the club after a three-year stay.

Writing in X, Gordon said: "Thank you for accepting me and my family for the last 3 years @corbytownfc

"It’s been a pleasure to be part of a fantastic club and with some incredible people and I will take away so many memories. Wishing all attached with the club the best! Time for a new chapter for me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Corby Town have discovered who their opponents will be in the first round of next season's NFA Hiller Senior Cup.

Setchell's side have been drawn at home to United Counties League Premier Division South side Bugbrooke St Michael's.