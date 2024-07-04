fg

​Gary Setchell is setting his sights on winning Corby Town promotion to Step 3 this season.

​The Steelmen boss has been busy all summer reshaping his squad ahead of the new campaign, adding quality additions while also retaining the bulk of the squad that finished eighth in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division last season.

In the end, Corby finished three places and 10 points outside the play-off places, but that was a decent effort after a challenging season on and off the pitch at Steel Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Financial restrictions meant players and staff had to take pay cuts in the second half of a campaign that saw the Steelmen show baffling inconsistency, one week despatching teams with ease, before the next losing matches they were expected to win.

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell is keeping his fingers crossed for an injury-free pre-season

There was no home win in the league until January 1, but on the flip side the away form was at times exceptional, with Setchell's side losing just three of 19 games on the road.

That inconsistency frustrated nobody more than Setchell himself, and he is hoping his summer recruitment, that includes bringing in the likes of goalkeeper Ross Durrant, striker Fletcher Toll, defender Spencer Edwards and the experienced Rory McAuley, will change that in the 2024/25 campaign.

"You need a settled squad, you need a settled spine, and that is what I have worked really hard on this summer, to bring that type of player in, and bring a little more quality in down the spine," Setchell told Corby Town TV.

"Hopefully we will have a lot more consistency this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We won some amazing games last year and got some great results along the way, away from home mainly, but we just need to be a lot more consistent, and I am pretty sure that will happen this season.

"Hopefully we can hit the ground running, have a good pre-season where we don't pick up any injuries and go into the season fully fit.

"Then we can have a go at firstly getting into the top five, and then hopefully trying to get Step 3 football here."

Corby play their first pre-season friendly on Saturday (July 6) when they go to Wisbech Town, before a second road trip next Tuesday (July 9) sees them travel to Leicester Nirvana.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Setchell declared: "I am really, really looking forward to the new season.

"From November, December onwards, I think we were all looking forward to this point.

"We did our best for the rest of the season, we really did, and I think we managed to just about save face with the results we got towards the end of the season.

"But we were all looking forward to the start of this season and it is now down to me and the players to produce now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I see for the first time that the club is as one, and hopefully if we can put a few results together early on then we can start getting the crowds that people talk about down here.