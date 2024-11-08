Steelmen boss Setchell expecting a congested Midlands Division title race

Tristan Thompson-Matthews celebrates his 15th-minute opener for Corby against Shepshed (Picture: Jim Darrah)

​Corby Town boss Gary Setchell says there is all to play for in what could be a congested title race in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

The Steelmen made it 12 wins in 16 league starts this season with a 3-2 win over Shepshed Dynamo on Saturday, a result that ensures they stay a point clear of second-placed Quorn, who do have two games in hand.

The top two are setting the pace, but lying in wait are others with serious ambitions.

Fourth-placed Sporting Khalsa are 14 points adrift of the Steelmen with five games in hand, while third-placed Worcester City are on a run of four wins in five starts.

Action from Corby's 3-2 win over Shepshed (Picture: Jim Darrah)

"We have got 39 points from 16 games and you will be top of most leagues with that," Setchell told @corbytownfc after goals from Tristan Thompson-Matthews, Jack Keeble and Callum Milne had sealed the win over Dynamo.

"We are top but with their games in hand Quorn will go above us, so you have to tip your hat to them as well.

"They are in fantastic form, as are Sporting Khalsa and Worcester are back in good form as well, so there are still a lot of teams that probably think they can win the league.

"We are all waiting on Quorn to falter, and we can only do what we can do.

Jack Keeble is all smiles putting Corby 2-0 ahead (Picture: Jim Darrah)

"It is still very, very early, everybody has to play each other again and there is a long, long way to go, but we have had a great first third of the season."

The Steelmen are now without a match for a couple of weeks, and Quorn will have played three times before Setchell's men take to the field again, at Coleshill on Monday, November 18.

On his team’s mid-season break, Setchell said: “There are pros and cons.

"We have some lads who have played a lot of games, so we can get a little bit of rest, although we will probably do a mini pre-season now.

Callum Milne jumps for joy after scoring Corby's third (Picture: Jim Darrah)

"We need to keep the lads ticking over, we will probably throw a friendly in as well, and we are just going to have to manage the situation we find ourselves in.

"I have spoken to the lads about ticking over, and not just with what we do on a Wednesday and a Monday, but away from the football club as well.

"I think that is really important now that we got ourselves into this position.

"We won't come off the break into a soft game, we have Coleshill away, Khalsa at home, Sutton Coldfield away, and if we are not on our mettle we could come up dry from those games.

"We have responsibility as individuals and collectively to make sure we put the work in, and not rest on our laurels because we have had a good start.

"There are still 24 games to go, we are not even halfway yet, but we have had a good start to the season and it is nice to be in and around it.

"This is what I wanted when I came to Corby, I wanted to get into a position where we could get promoted, and we are giving it our best shot.

"If we keep going as we are then no doubt we will be in and around it come the business end of the season, but there is so much football to play and there will be so many twists and turns to come.

"I couldn't be any happier and the fans should be over the moon with the performances we are putting in."