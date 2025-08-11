Steelmen boss Setchell delighted as Stohrer strike seals impressive opening day win at Long Eaton

Corby Town's players celebrate Gary Stohrer's match-winning goal at Long Eaton on Saturday (Picture: David Tilley)

Gary Setchell was delighted with his team's performance as Corby Town got their Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division campaign off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory at Long Eaton United on Saturday.

It was a tough looking start to the campaign for the Steelmen, as they headed to the side they narrowly beat in the play-off semi-finals in April.

But they weathered an early Long Eaton storm, before growing into the game and sealing all three points thanks to a 69th-minute goal from veteran midfielder Gary Stohrer.

And Setchell felt his team got exactly what they deserved.

"I feel that if we are at it, then we are a slight level above Long Eaton," the Steelmen boss told @CorbyTownFC.

"When the going gets tough, I just feel that my players are going to go the extra yard, and I think that was the case on Saturday.

"In the first 15 minutes, they had the upper hand and then we got to grips with it.

"They absolutely tore us apart here last season, but from 15 minutes before half-time and then throughout the second half I didn't think we were going to lose the game.

"We looked so dangerous on the break and have a lot of options at the top of the pitch, and I felt one of our strike players would score, but they didn't! Gaz did!

"It was a really good performance against a really good team, and there won't be many teams that go to Long Eaton and win.

"There were two good teams there, two evenly-matched teams, but I just feel that if we stop them doing what they do, there is only going to be one winner.

"We have to work hard to do that, and the players have worked their socks off, because if you are not at it, Long Eaton will take advantage.

"If you come here and don't get beat is a good result, if you come here and keep a clean sheet and win the way we did then it is magnificent. It was a really positive performance."

Corby Town are back in action on Wednesday night when they play their first home game of the season, taking on newly-promoted St Neots Town at Steel Park (ko 7.45pm).

