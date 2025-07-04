Steelmen and Doughboys face road trips in Cup and Trophy, home date for Diamonds

The draw has been made for the opening rounds of the FA Cup

The draws have been made for the opening rounds of the 2025/26 FA Cup and FA Trophy.

Corby Town and Wellingborough Town have been handed away days in both competitions, while AFC Rushden & Diamonds do have a home date in the FA Cup, but will travel in the Trophy.

In the FA Cup, the Steelmen will join at the preliminary round stage where they will travel to either Aylestone Park or Sileby Rangers, who both play in the United Counties League Premier Division South.

The match will be played on August 16.

Gary Setchell's men are also on the road in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy, and they will take on fellow Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division side Lichfield City on September 6.

Wellingborough Town also face two road trips, and in the the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup they go to UCL Premier Division North outfit Deeping Rangers on August 2.

In the FA Trophy preliminary round, they have been handed a tough trip to fellow Pitching-In NPL Midlands Division outfit Sporting Khlasa, which will be played on August 23.

There was at lease one of the area's clubs celebrating a home draw, and that was Diamonds who will entertain fellow Step 4 side Grimsby Borough at Hayden Road in the FA Cup extra preliminary round on August 2.

Borough play in the Northern Premier League East Division, and the winners will be away in the preliminary round, going to Blackstones or AFC Mansfield.

There was no home joy for Diamonds in the FA Trophy though, as they have to go to Bourne in the FA Trophy first qualifying round on September 6.

Bourne also play in the NPL East Division.