Steelmen and Diamonds handed tough trips to higher level opposition in FA Trophy

Gary Setchell will take his Corby Town team to Spalding United in the first round of the FA Trophy (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Corby Town and AFC Rushden & Diamonds have both been handed very tough away ties in the first round proper of the Isuzu FA Trophy.

Both have been given away days at clubs from Step 3, with the Steelmen going to Spalding United and Diamonds at Harborough Town.

The ties are scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 25.

The hosts are both flying high in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central, with Harborough unbeaten and top of the pile, and Spalding sitting fourth.

Corby can at least go into their game with some confidence, as they booked their place in the first round with a penalty shootout win at another Premier Central side in Quorn on Saturday.

The Leicestershire side are currently sixth in the table, just a point behind Spalding, and Saturday's match ended 2-2 after 90 minutes, with the Steelmen then winning 5-3 on spot-kicks.

Diamonds, who progressed with an impressive 3-1 win over fellow Step 4 side Malvern Town on Saturday, face what looks a stiff challenge against a Harborough side that is unbeaten in all senior competitions this season.

Managed by former Kettering Town assistant boss Mitch Austin, the have won six and drawn three of their nine matches in the league, while also progressing in the FA Cup and FA Trophy.

They are aiming to reach the first round propler of the FA Cup for the second year in a row on Saturday when they play their final qualifying round match at Enterprise National League outfit Altrincham.

The pitch at the Bee Hive is also an artificial surface.

Kettering Town's conquerors at the weekend, St Ives Town, have also been drawn away as they go to Ilkeston Town.