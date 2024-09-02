Shifnal shine and send Wellingborough Town packing as they crash out of FA Cup
Wellingborough Town bowed out of the FA Cup on Saturday as they were beaten 2-0 at home by Shifnal Town.
The Doughboys had gone into the game as the favourites against their Step 5 visitors, but it was Shifnal who progressed thanks to a goal in each half.
The first was netted by Joe Thomas on 18 minutes, with the Midland League club then sealing the victory with a 63rd-minute strike from Lewis Jarman. Jake Stone's side have a free week before more cup action next weekend.
The Doughboys face a derby date in the FA Trophy as they host Corby Town, with the two sides having met only last week in the league.
On that occasion, the match ended in a 0-0 draw.
