Shifnal shine and send Wellingborough Town packing as they crash out of FA Cup

Shifnal Town celebrate after netting at Wellingborough Town on Saturday (Picture: Peter Short)

Wellingborough Town bowed out of the FA Cup on Saturday as they were beaten 2-0 at home by Shifnal Town.

The Doughboys had gone into the game as the favourites against their Step 5 visitors, but it was Shifnal who progressed thanks to a goal in each half.

The first was netted by Joe Thomas on 18 minutes, with the Midland League club then sealing the victory with a 63rd-minute strike from Lewis Jarman. Jake Stone's side have a free week before more cup action next weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Doughboys face a derby date in the FA Trophy as they host Corby Town, with the two sides having met only last week in the league.

On that occasion, the match ended in a 0-0 draw.