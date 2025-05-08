Setchell’s pride at ‘magnificent’ Steel Park occasion despite Corby falling short

The Corby Town management and players thanks the supporters after their play-off final defeat (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Gary Setchell says Saturday's play-off final at Steel Park showed exactly why Corby Town should be playing at a higher level.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A superb crowd of 2,766 piled into Steel Park to see Corby take on Worcester City for the second Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division promotion place.

It was to be a day of disappointment for the Steelmen as they lost the final 2-1 to ensure they will be staying at Step 4 next season, but Setchell believes the whole occasion was one that the club can be immensely proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Saturday proves why this football club, whoever is in charge next season, shouldn't be at this level. We flexed our muscles," the Steelmen boss told @corbytownfc.

Gary Setchell applauds the Corby Town support ahead of Saturday's play-off final

"When I came through the door at this football club two-and-a-half years ago I wanted days like this.

"I wanted to see this sort of atmosphere at Corby Town, and on Saturday we saw it, it was magnificent.

"It is something the whole club, the ownership, the chairman, the stewards, the volunteers, the staff, everybody, can be proud of."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead to next season, Setchell was pretty vague when it came to committing his own future to the club.

"I will try and speak to the owners this week, but what I will say is that if we do disperse, for whatever reasons, it will a shame because this team is obviously good enough to be there or thereabouts," said the Corby manager, who guided the team to second place finish in the league.

"There are a lot of things that go on behind the scenes at Corby Town, and you just don't know what's happening.

"We were set this season to have a good tilt, and we did have a good tilt at it, and we fell just short. But that is the fine lines in football, but I have enjoyed it.

"I have enjoyed this season, it has been good.

"We have had some good times, some bad times, but you get nothing for finishing second place, and that is where we finished."