Setchell wants complete performance as Corby face crunch clash with Walsall Wood

Fletcher Toll celebrates his goal in the 1-1 draw with Loughborough Students on Wednesday night (Picture: Jim Darrah)

​Gary Setchell wants his Corby Town players to start producing complete performances as they prepare for a huge top-of-the-table clash with Walsall Wood at Steel Park on Saturday (ko 3pm).

The Steelmen boss admits he has become concerned by the slow starts his team has been making in recent weeks.

Although Corby remain unbeaten and top of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, they have dropped points in their past two matches and their advantage is now down to five points.

Walsall are the team breathing down their necks, with the west midlands side also having a game in hand, so this weekend’s clash is one the Steelmen cannot afford to lose.

Setchell has been left frustrated by two 1-1 draws this week, with the Steelmen coming from behind to claim a point at Coventry Sphinx on Saturday, and tnen conceding a late goal to draw with Loughborough Students at home on Wednresday night.

Top-scorr Fletcher Toll netted in both matches to take his season’s tally to 11.

And the Corby boss, who feels his team hace been slow starters in recent weeks, is calling on his players to start producing 90-minute performances.

"It happened at Lye, happened at Maldon, happened at Coventry on Saturday, we just haven't started those games well enough," Setchell told @corbytownfc following the draw at Sphinx.

"It is my job to put a finger on why that is, and I am hoping that playing at home will give us the kiss of life a little bit, because we have been on the road for so long.

“It has been hard to keep turning up away from home, and keep producing results. But we have played a load of away games and are unbeaten in them, so credit to the boys.

"But if we want to get to where we want to get to, we have to be better in games.

"If you win your home games and draw away that is normally a decent remedy, and we have done exceptionally well since I have been here away from home.

"We have not been spectacular this season, we have been very efficient, and the lads are giving the club everything, these boys are giving value for money every week.

"We are still unbeaten in 90 minutes and we are going into October and we would have all taken that at the start of the season."

Wednesday's clash with Loughborough was the Steelmen’s first at home for a month, as they played four successive away games to end September.

They now face two more home games in the space of the next few days, and they are big ones.

Following Saturday’s clash with second-placed Walsall Wood, they then host third-placed Quorn on Wednesday.

Quorn are currently seven points behind Corby, with three games in hand.