Setchell urges supporters to turn out in numbers as Steelmen face Lye test

Gary Setchell is urging Corby Town's supporters to turn out in their numbers at Steel Park as they look to maintain their promotion bid with a home clash against Lye Town on Wednesday night (ko 7.45pm).

The second-placed Steelmen can move to within 13 points of runaway leaders Quorn with a midweek win, but perhaps more importantly will stretch the gap between themselves and sixth place to 13 points as well.

Corby have endured a tricky run in recent weeks, but they go into the clash with Lye off the back of two straight wins, with Saturday's 2-1 win at Rugby Town following on from the 2-0 Boxing Day derby victory at AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

The clash with Lye is the Steelmen's first home game since December 21, and will be only the third time they have played at Steel Park since November 2, and Setchell is hoping for a big attendance on Wednesday night.

And he is keen for his team to get their home form firing again, having lost the last two they have played against Hinckley and Sporting Khalsa, conceding seven goals and scoring none in the process.

"If we win on Wednesday that will put us more than 50 points in January, but it is going to be a tough game," Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"Lye are fighting for their lives, as Rugby were on Saturday, but we owe our fans a home performance.

"The past two against Khalsa and Hinckley (Corby lost 4-0 and 3-0) have been nowhere near good enough, so we need to get ourselves on the front foot and give them something to get behind.

"Hopefully we can have a few people come out, we haven't had a home game for while, so hopefully they will come out and support us.

"We are second in the league, we are having an alright season, so please stay with the lads."

The Steelmen will be hoping the weather plays ball and the game gets the go ahead, as they are without a fixture this Saturday.