Setchell: Steelmen have to pass ‘test of character’ against play-off rivals Anstey

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell (Picture: Jim Darrah)

​Boss Gary Setchell has labelled Saturday's crunch clash with play-off rivals Anstey Nomads as a 'test of character' for Corby Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelmen's run of four straight wins came to a halt last weekend as they were outclassed 3-0 at leaders Quorn, and Setchell is now challenging his players to bounce back in this weekend’s match at Steel Park (ko 3pm).

Despite the loss to Quorn, Corby remain in a great position as they sit second in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, with a nine-point buffer to Long Eaton United in sixth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they have a bit of a history of suffering back-to-back setbacks, as they were hit for successive 4-0 defeats back in November, and Setchell does not want to see a repeat of that scenario against an improving Anstey side.

"It is a big game," Setchell told @CorbyTownFC. "People were sort of half-writing Anstey off, but they had two good cup runs, and they also had a lot of injuries.

"They were always sort of mid-table, but that was more down to the lack of games they had played, as they were always three or four games behind.

"Once they got their players back and they caught up the games, they were always going to move up the table, so Saturday is going to be a big test of character for us after getting well beaten at Quorn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anstey come to us on a good run, so they are coming to us in good form, and it is not just going to be a football test for us, but a mental test as well.

"I have said to the boys that we have two games coming up, against Anstey on Saturday and then Long Eaton the week after, with Lye in between, and they are two teams in the play-offs.

"The last time we got well beaten, we followed it up by getting well beaten again, so it is really important that we get a result, and more important that we get a performance."

Anstey have only recently moved into the top five off the back of four straight wins, the latest a 4-0 thumping of rock-bottom Grantham Town on Saturday.

A win for the Nomads on Saturday would see them close to within four points of Corby, with a game in hand, so it is crucial Setchell's men get something out of the game.