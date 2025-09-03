Setchell says Trinity are a great example for Steelmen as they gear up for Lichfield Trophy test

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Gary Setchell says his Corby Town team can learn a lot from FA Cup conquerors Gainsborough Trinity.

Russell Wilcox's side snatched a dramatic 2-1 Steel Park win in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday, with Jonny Margetts netting the winner three minutes into stoppage time at the end of 90 minutes.

Trinity are currently on the fringes of the play-off places in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, the level above the Steelmen, and Setchell says they are the kind of team his players should be looking to emulate.

"Gainsborough are a tough team, they don't make many mistakes and they do everything right," Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"They put the ball in good areas, they play when they can play, and they put it in behind as well.

"They are the sort of team we can learn a lot from, because we want to play, but sometimes the ball has got to go and they did that and that is something we can look at."

Setchell will be looking for his team to bounce back quickly as they face more knockout cup action on Saturday.

The Steelmen go to fellow Midlands Division side Lichfield in the FA Trophy on Saturday, and it is a competition Setchell is keen to progress in.

"We have to look at the positives from the Gainsborough game and we will regroup," said Setchell. "We have another cup game on Saturday at Lichfield, and that will be tough.

"They have had a good start to life at Step 4 and they are in our league, but that is a game that we would like to win.

"We'd like to nick a little bit more prize money and we will try and go a couple of rounds in the Trophy and get some much-needed pennies in."

Lichfield are fifth in the Midlands Division, having lost just one of their six matches to date.

They missed the chance to go above Corby in the table on Saturday when they drew 0-0 at Mickleover.

Meanwhile, the Steelmen have dropped to the second in the Midlands Division table, having been leapfrogged by Belper Town on Saturday.

They claimed a 1-1 home draw with Rugby Town, which was enough to see them go above Corby on goal difference.