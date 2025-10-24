Setchell says Steelmen will give big Spalding United Trophy challenge their best shot

Jack Keeble celebrates scoring Corby Town's opening goal in their 4-1 win over Lichfield City on Wednesday night (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Gary Setchell is pledging his Corby Town team will give their all to secure a huge upset in the FA Trophy at Spalding United on Saturday (ko 3pm).

The Steelmen make the first round trip to the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central leaders as big underdogs, especially as they are facing selection headaches due to unavailability and injury issues.

But they will be boosted by their performance on Wednesday night, with the deserved 4-1 victory over Lichfield City ending a run of five league matches without a win.

But in Spalding they are going to come up against an in-form side, with the Tulips going top of the Premier Central table thanks to a 4-0 win over Royston Town on Tuesday night, having hammered AFC Sudbury 5-1 on Saturday.

They have scored 15 goals in their past four league matches, which were all won, and Jimmy Dean's side are going to be a very tough nut tio crack.

"We want to win in the Trophy, but it is going to be really, really tough at Spalding," Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"They are flying at the minute, they have scored nine in the past two games, and Jimmy Dean has got them playing really well.

"We will have to go there, and we will pick a team to try and win the game.

"We have four lads in our squad from Tuesday who can't play on Saturday, due to being cup-tied, and we also we have one or two knocks.

"So it is going to be really, really difficult, but it is something we will go and enjoy, as we have had a good cup run.

"It's a game I am looking forward to because it is a home game for me, it's only about 40 minutes away from where I live, so that's nice, and it will be good to catch up with Jimmy.

"We haven't played against each other competitively yet, although we have had loads of friendlies, and we are really looking forward to it."

If Corby are to win, a key man for them will be striker Tyrone Lewthwaite, who took his season goal tally to 10 with a double on Tuesday night.

And Setchell believes there is still more to come from a player that is still getting back to full match sharpness following a couple of seasons of injury problems.

"I had one supporter last week telling me he had seen better players in park football, but there you go," revealed the Steelemen boss.

"Ty has missed a few chances, but he keeps getting himself in there and he keeps scoring goals.

"Some of the chances he makes himself with his raw pace, and to score 10 goals from 18 games after a two-year lay-off is good.

"If somebody would have offered me that coming into the season then I would have taken it.

"I know what Ty is capable of and I think as we go on, he will turn any doubters around - but there shouldn't be any doubters.

"He will be up there in the top three or four scorers in the league, and he is a handful.

"He is probably playing more than he should be after a two-year lay-off, but he keeps going out there, and he keeps digging in."