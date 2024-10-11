Setchell says Steelmen determined to bounce back at Bedworth after Quorn defeat

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Gary Setchell says Corby Town will 'lick their wounds' and strive to get back on the victory trail at Bedworth United on Saturday.

The Steelmen slumped to their first league defeat of the season on Wednesday night when they were beaten 2-0 at home by title rivals Quorn.

Despite that setback, Corby remain top of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division by a single point from Quorn, who do have two games in hand.

Setchell's side will be aiming to immediately bounce back this weekend, against a Bedworth side that currently sits a lowly 16th, although the Steelman manager believes that is a false position for them.

"What are we going to do? We have to lick our wounds, we have to regroup and we have to bounce back at Bedworth on Saturday, it's as simple as that," Setchell told @corbytownfc following the loss to Quorn.

"It is going to be a tough test as Bedworth did the double over us last season.

"They are littered with players from above the level and they have had a poor start so will be looking to get something going.

"We will be looking to get another win and get something going on the road again.

"We have suffered our first defeat, we have to make sure we don't make it two defeats, and try and set ourselves a little target to go on another run.

"It has been a good start to the season, and we have dipped over the past three or four weeks, but we will bounce back once everybody is back fit."

Setchell's majot injury concerns come in attack, where Fletcher Toll has had to carry the load on his own in recent weeks due to injuries to Jordan O'Brien and Reuben Marshall, who hasn't played since the middle of August but is nearing a return.

"Not having two at the top of the pitch is not helping us," admitted the Steelmen boss.

"We tried Tristan (Thompson-Matthews) up there last week and he did okay, and we have tried others there, but we need another recognised striker.

"We need Reuben back, we need Jordan back fit, but it is no coincidence since Fletcher has had to play on his own that our performances have dipped a bit.

"But when you have four forwards and three of them are unavailable it does make it difficult."

Bedworth will go into the game having not won in the league since September 14.