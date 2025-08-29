Setchell says Steelmen deserve more credit as they gear up for Gainsborough FA Cup test

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Gary Setchell believes he and his Corby Town players deserve a bit more credit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelmen boss saw his team go top of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division with their derby day win at AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Bank Holiday Monday.

Tyrone Lewthwaite's strike secured a 1-0 success to make it four wins out of five to start the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are now preparing for a big FA Cup first qualifying round clash with Step 3 side Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday.

But Setchell was still irked by some of the criticism levelled at the Steelmen after they suffered their first defeat of the season two days prior to the win at Diamonds, going down 3-1 at home to Coventry Sphinx.

The manager was very unhappy himself with his team as he labelled the performance 'a debacle', but he was also keen to put a rare bad day at the office in context.

And he feels the results the team has garnered last season and the beginning of this one mean they perhaps deserve to be cut some slack when they have an off day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the win over Diamonds, Setchell told @corbytownfc: "I am delighted with the three points and we now have 12 from 15.

"It just annoys me a little bit, that when you lose a game at Corby it is terminal isn't it? The whole world is against you…

"But we are going to lose matches, but we have taken 97 points out of the past 45 games and that is a great record

"We know what we are doing, we have a good team, we are going to win plenty of football matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have kicked on again and I think we won seven out of eight at the end of last season, we have won four out of five at the start of this season, and have played some decent opposition as well.

"We have also had three away games, so I think we are doing alright.

"We have won three out of three on the road, our away form has been impeccable, so we are in good shape.

"Saturday was disappointing, but Monday was a great win and we will take that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Steelmen now turn their attention to cup competitions and aren't back in league action until September 13 when they travel to Shepshed Dynamo.

On Saturday they host Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity in the FA Cup first qualifying round, and then next weekend (Sept 6) they go to Lichfield City in the FA Trophy.

Gainsborough are currently eighth in the NPL Premier having won three and drawn one of their six games.

They are unbeaten in their past three games, and on Monday were 1-0 winners at Cleethorpes Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managed by former Northampton Town defender Russell Wilcox, Trinity enjoyed a brilliant FA Cup run last season, reaching the second round proper before losing 1-0 at Sjt Bet League Two side Harrogate Town.