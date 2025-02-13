Setchell says Corby Town striving for top gear as season heads for final straight

Amar Sandhu fires home the winning goal for Corby Town against Anstey Nomads (Picture: David Tilley)

​Boss Gary Setchell is gearing his Corby Town players up for the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division finishing straight.

With six months of the season out of the way, the Steelmen are in a great position as they enter the final third of campaign.

Leaders Quorn may be too far gone, but Setchell’s men are five points clear in second place, and after last week’s crucial 1-0 win over Anstey Nomads are 10 points clear of the team in sixth place, meaning they are well on course for the play-offs.

But there will be no slacking from Setchell, who says his main job now is to ensure his Steelmen rediscover their ‘top gear’ for the season finale, and hopefully promotion come the middle of May.

Corby, whose clash with Lye Town on Wednesday night was postponed due to a waterlogged Steel Park pitch, are back on the road at fifth-placed Long Eaton United on Saturday and Setchell wants his team to raise their game even further from now on.

"This is why you play football, the back end of the season," Setchell told @CorbyTownFC.

"Right up until the end of January, you are just jostling for position, and now there are things riding on it.

"Quorn are going to win the league, so for me it is about can we get second to get a home game in the play-offs? Then if we win that then we get the second home game as well.

"If we can't get second place, can we get third to get the home game?

"I am not the type of manager who will take the foot off the gas and go 'we have probably got enough points to get in the play-off if we pick up a couple of wins'.

"I want to finish as close to Quorn as I can, and I want to go into the play-offs, if we get in them, with loads of momentum.

"You see it in football all the time, whether it be in the Championship or down to Step 4 or Step 5, teams that are up there all year then sort of fall away a little bit.

"And performance-wise we had fallen away a bit, so that was a test of character for us on Saturday, it wasn't just a football match.”

New signing Amar Sandhu, who joined last week on dual registration from Harborough Town, was the star man for the Steelmen as he scored the only goal on the hour against an Anstey side Setchell expects to finish in the top five.

It was an excellent response to the Steelmen being thumped 3-0 at Quorn the previous Saturday, and Setchell admitted: “It was a big performance against a very good team, who are on a very good run.

"Anstey will be in the play-offs for sure, and we will probably have to play them a third time.

“This league is relentless and we are in steady form, I think we have won five of the past six, but I still don't feel like we are in top gear again.

"We will get back into top gear, but you have got to go into that business end of the season, from middle April to the start of May in top gear.

"And as a manager, that is what I am searching for between now and then."

Long Eaton will provide a stern test for the Steelmen on Saturday, as they go into the game off the back of successive big wins, beating Boldmere 5-0 and Loughborough University 4-0.