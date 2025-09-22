Setchell satisfied as Steelmen bounce back with impressive win in FA Trophy
The Steelmen led 1-0 at the break thanks to a 31st-minute Connor Tomlinson strike, and the same player netted again on the hour to make it 2-0.
Corby then sealed the win and a place in the third qualifying round as Reuben Marshall slotted home a 77th-minute penalty after a foul on Jack Keeble.
The win was the perfect response to the 3-0 league defeat at Rugby Borough in their previous outing, and Setchell told @corbytownfc: "I think that was one of our better performances of the season, especially after the setback at Rugby Borough.
"We have played 11 games in the league and cup now and have won eight of them, so that is not the end of the world, and I thought Saturday was a great bounce back.
"Sutton Coldfield are still in the FA Cup, and they picked a few lads to give them minutes, but we really took advantage of that.
"We played well, and even if they had played their full team we would have given them a good game, because I thought we were dominant and moved the ball well.
"We seemed more relaxed, calmer, and it wasn't as frantic as what it normally is and we scored some good goals.
"Everyone had a decent game, there wasn't anybody who was miles off it, so it was a really good performance, a good win, and that's a few pennies earned as well."
There was further good news for the Steelmen as Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division leaders Coventry Sphinx were beaten 3-2 at home by St Neots Town on Saturday, and second-placed Rugby Borough were held to a 1-1 draw at Shepshed Dynamo.
Those results mean that Corby will regain top spot in the division if they can claim all three points in their trip to Shepshed on Tuesday night (ko 7.45pm).