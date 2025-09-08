Setchell satisfied as Lewthwaite and Tomlinson strikes secure Trophy success for Corby at Lichfield

Tyrone Lewthwaite on the attack for Corby Town in their 2-1 win at Lichfield City (Picture: David Tilley)

Gary Setchell was left a happy man as Corby Town claimed a hard-fought 2-1 win at Lichfield City on Saturday to progress into the second qualfiying round of the Isuzu FA Trophy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelmen got off to a flying start against their fellow Northern Premier League Midlands Division side, with Tyrone Lewthwaite firing them into the lead with a deflected effort on just two minutes.

That was how it stayed until nine minutes from time when Connor Tomlinson kept his composure to score after being put through by Gary Stohrer to make it 2-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And although Lichfield pulled one back with on 87 minutes, the Steelmen held on to secure an excellent victory on the Staffordshire side's artificial playing surface.

"The pitch was difficult, it was windy, and we were up against a team that worked their socks off against us," Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"We had to really work hard to get the result, and I thought in the first hlaf that was as well as we have played this season.

"Everybody did their job, but in the second half Lichfield were always going to have a good spell, and they did, but we stood up to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had two or three good opportunities on the counter-attack to give us some breathing space, and it was a brilliant finish from Connor to make it 2-0.

"It was a really pleasing performance because we had to show both sides. We played really well in the first half, and have then dug in in the second half and scored a really good goal as well.

"I am really pleased to be in the draw, and really pleased with the performance."

The Steelmen are back in action on Wednesday night when they host Boldmere St Michael's at Steel Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Setchell and his team know a win will see them return to the top of the Pitching-In NPL Midlands Division, but the Corby boss knows it is likely to be another testing evening.

"If we play well on Wednesday then that will be a difficult night for Boldmere, and if we fall below our levels, and our energy levels, then they can do to us what Coventry Sphinx did to us," said the Steelmen boss.

"But we are looking forward to the game and seeing if we can get as many points as we can."