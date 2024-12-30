Setchell preparing Steelmen for 'tough' high noon showdown with Doughboys

Action from Corby Town's 2-0 Boxing Day win at AFC Rushden & Diamonds (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Boss Gary Setchell is expecting a 'tough' encounter as Corby Town host county neighbours Wellingborough Town in a high noon New Year's Day derby showdwon at Steel Park.

The Steelmen host the in-form Doughboys in a midday kick-off on Wednesday, and they will be looking to build on their 2-0 Boxing Day derby win at AFC Rushden & Diamonds, which came courtesy of an own goal and a Fletcher Toll strike.

Borough for their part were enjoying a 4-0 festive success against Loughborough Students at the Dog & Duck, so both sides will go into the match with a spring in their step.

For Corby in particular, the win at Hayden Road was a welcome one as they had gone into that game on a run of four defeats in five matches, but the victory saw them return to second place in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

That was a relief for manager Setchell, but he has warned his players that they have now set the template for performances in every game and they have to maintain that level moving into 2025.

"It is important now we don't feel like we have cracked it again, and we roll our sleeves up and fight," Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"Wellingborough is probably going to be similar to the Diamonds game, it is going to be tough and I have said to the lads that everybody has to show up.

"If we all show up every week and work out socks off then we are a good team, and a tough team to beat. We need to do that."

Reflecting on the win over Diamonds, Setchell added: "That's a great three points, and it was a really hard-working performance.

"It was a crucial game for us, because we have had such a great start and then we have dropped off a little bit.

"Rightly or wrongly, we took a bit of a hammering after the 3-0 defeat last week (to Hinckley LRFC), and we have gone to Rushden, rolled our sleeves up and we have taken the three points.

"I was really pleased for Fletcher to get his goal, his performances have been at a good level and he has been working his socks off.

"It was good to see him scoring and with a smile on his face, because he feels it as a player when he's not.

"I thought we were the far superior side and I thought we wanted it more than them."

Setchell was also pleased with the backing of the travelling fans, with the team having taken some stick from some quarters during the run of losses, and that 3-0 home defeat to Hinckley.

"I was really pleased with our supporters, they were magnificent,” said the Corby boss. "They were right behind the boys, proper supporters, and from minute one to they end they were great, so thanks to them for sticking with us.

"Hopefully we can keep giving them something to cheer about as the year goes on."

Jake Stone’s Wellingborough will be aiming to maintain their play-off challenge when they go to Corby.

The Doughboys go into the game in ninth place, six points off fifth place.