Setchell hails 'outstanding' effort as Corby Town stun Spalding in Trophy

The Corby Town players celebrate their FA Trophy success at Spalding United (Picture: David Tilley)

Gary Setchell hailed his 'outstanding' players after Corby Town upset the odds to secure a superb 1-0 FA Trophy first round win at Step 3 high-flyers Spalding United on Saturday.

The Steelmen sealed a giant-killing thanks to Rhys Kelly's 77th-minute effort, with the central defender being in the right place at the right time to send a looping shot into the net and snatch the victory.

Jake Laban then pulled off a stunning save at the other end to keep the lead intact and cement a famous victory for Corby against a Spalding side that currently sit top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

"That is a brilliant win," Setchell told @corbytownfc. "We had to set up a gameplan with six lads missing from Wednesday night for various reasons, and we had to find a way to play.

"They way we played was to sit in a deep block to frustrate them, which we did.

"Spalding came out really well and had one or two chances early on, but we knew if we could get to half-time then we would grow into it.

"They had loads of the ball and they were getting frustrated, and when you come to a place like Spalding, the team they have got here is unbelievable, to get a result we firstly need to be willing to sacrifice ourselves for 90 minutes, which we did.

"Every single player did so much running without the ball, which was unbelievable, and we needed a bit of luck in front of goal.

"The goal has gone in and then you need a bit of luck at the other end, and for your keeper to make two or three unbelievable saves, and he did that.

"But we deserved that, and we earned that. We have been drawn away at Lichfield, away at Quorn and then Spalding away, which is probably the hardest draw we could get.

"So we have earned a bit of luck, and my players deserve all the credit.

"We have a little bit of stick at times this season but on Saturday every single one of those players was outstanding, they were 10 out of 10, and I am so proud of them. What a performance."

There is little time for Corby to rest or savour the win though, as they return to league action on Wednesday with a huge home date with Pitching-In Northern Premier League leaders Belper Town (ko 7.45pm).