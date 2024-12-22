Setchell eyeing changes as Corby Town's poor run continues with Hinckley defeat

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell has hinted he will be making new signings to try and bolster his flagging squad after the Steelmen suffered a fourth defeat in five games on Saturday.

Struggling Hinckley LRFC were 3-0 winners at Steel Park, with Setchell admitting his players had gift-wrapped the three points for their visitors.

The result means Corby are now 16 points off leaders Quorn, and perhaps more worryingly only six points above the sixth-placed side, meaning the play-off chasing pack are closing in.

Talking about the Hinckley loss, Setchell told @corbytownfc: "That is beyond disappointing. We are devoid of confidence at the minute, and on Saturday we gifted them goals.

"What we are doing now is so far away from what we were doing at the start of the season, when we were keeping clean sheets.

"You can't give players like Aaron Nuttall five or six yards of space on the edge of your box, because he will find the pass as he did for the first goal.

"We got caught ball-watching for the second and then the lad took the third really well, but it was another mistake from us. It is three individual errors and three early Christmas presents for Hinckley."

And on his team's ongoing slump, Setchell said: "At the end of the day, the buck stops with me and the players.

"I feel I am a decent manager at this level, but I am not a decent manager if this keeps happening.

"Losing four in five means you aren't good enough, so I have to try and put my finger on where we are lacking, and I have to try and bring one or two lads in.

"I have given these lads every chance to be at Corby Town, and some have done really well while some are not doing so well at the minute and will be back.

"We have to try and find the balance and try and find the way to win a game again to try and get the confidence up.

"We have gone from being unbeaten and having a swagger, to being scared of making a mistake and being scared to take the ball in difficult situations, but that is what you have to do. We have to be braver."

Corby are back in action on Boxing Day when they have a derby date at AFC Rushdhen & Diamonds (ko 1pm).