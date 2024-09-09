Setchell delight as Wren's late strike secures Trophy joy for Steelmen against Doughboys

Alfie Wren celebrates scoring Corby Town's late winner at Wellingborough (Picture: Mike Capps/kappasport.co.uk)

Boss Gary Setchell was delighted as Corby Town scored a dramatic late winner to sink county rivals Wellingborough Town 3-2 in the FA Trophy on Saturday - but admitted the result was harsh on the Doughboys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie Wren was the goal her for the Steelmen, netting the winner five minutes into time added on at the end of the game to send his side into the hat for the next round.

Earlier, the Doughboys had taken a 25th-minute lead through Neo Richard-Noel, before Fletcher Toll equalised from the penalty spot just three minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rory McAuley then netted on 72 minutes to edge Corby in front, only for substitute Jessi Obeng to level things up at 2-2 with 11 minutes remaining.

Neo Richard Noel is mobbed by team-mates after firing Wellingborough into a 1-0 lead against Corby (Picture: Mike Capps/kappasport.co.uk)

The match looked to be heading towards a penatly shootout, only for Wren to drill home his late, late winner and break Borough's hearts.

"I am happy, because we shuffled the pack a little bit, which was really important for us," Setchell told @corbytownfc

"The team has been doing so well in the league, and lads have had to be patient which is difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had four or five lads who have not played regularly, but they gave us everything they have got, and Wellingborough are a tough team to play against.

Roru McAuley celebrates netting for Corby Town in their 3-2 win at Wellingborough (Picture: Mike Capps/kappasport.co.uk)

"We found that out two weeks ago (the two sides drew 0-0 in the league). They don't give up, they fight for everything, and if you don't match that then they could run all over you.

"I am pretty sure they will pick up results this season, especially at home.

"They play to a system, they make it difficult, they are big, strong and energetic and that is a tough puzzle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I felt that when we got the ball down and played, as we did for the third goal, we looked alright.

"That was a very, very difficult game and was probably worthy of a draw, Wellingborough probably deserved a shootout, but I am so glad it didn't go to a shootout, although Fletcher did pop up with a penalty and took it very well.

"But we will play better than that this season and lose, as I didnt think we were great.

"That is a great win for us. Did we deserve it? Probably not, but we will take it 100 per cent."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corby now have a free week before they return to Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division action on Saturday with a trip to Lye Town.

The Doughboys also have a free midweek, and they are next on action on Saturday when they go to Boldmere St Michaels.