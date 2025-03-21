Setchell calls on Corby Town fans to ‘fill Steel Park’ as they face run of key home matches

Corby Town's players celebrate a goal in their 2-1 win at Racing Club Warwick last weekend (Picture: David Tilley)

Boss Gary Setchell is urging the Corby Town fans to come out in force and 'fill Steel Park' for this Saturday's big Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division clash with Coleshill Town (ko 3pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelmen will be gunning for revenge against a side that beat them 4-0 when they last met in November, and Setchell is calling on the Corby fans to make Saturday afternoon an uncomfortable one for the visitors.

The match is the first of five home games that the Steelmen have to play in their remaining eight league fixtures, and Setchell wants Steel Park to become a real fortress in the closing weeks of the campaign, and heading into the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday's 2-1 win at Racing Club Warwick last weekend means Corby remain second place in the table, three points better off than third-placed Long Eaton United, and they also have a game in hand.

Action from Corby's 2-1 win at Racing Club Warwick (Picture: David Tilley)

So things are looking good for Corby, and Setchell wants the fans to show their backing.

"Let's fill Steel Park up, let's get the fans in there," the Steelmen boss told @corbytownfc. "There is no excuse with the weather now and let's see them down there.

"I had a bit of a whinge last week about them, but the fans were unbelievable on Saturday, so credit to the lads who travelled over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know now everybody can get to away games, but you can get to home games, and if we get to the play-offs and are at home, I bet there will definitely be four figures there.

Corby Town's players celebrate their winning goal at Racing Clib Warwick (Picure: David Tilley)

"So let's finish the season strong, let's pack the stand out, let's make some noise and make it difficult for a team that battered us 4-0 earlier on in the season."

Corby are also at home next Wednesday when they host Lye Town, and Setchell added: "They are all big games now. Everybody is winning at the top and we are desperate to finish second.

"We are jostling for position, everybody will be wanting home advantage and we are no different, even though our away form for the past few years has been phenomenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are in a great spot, we have 66 points from 31 games and we have just got to keep going.

"We are enjoying it, we are in reasonable form, and we are starting to click although we are not fully there yet.

"The team that goes into the play-offs with form is normally the team that goes on and wins it, so we have to try and keep ourselves in form for the next six or seven weeks."