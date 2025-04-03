Setchell calls on Corby Town faithful to pack out Steel Park for crucial home double

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Boss Gary Setchell is urging the Corby Town faithful to turn out in their numbers and back their promotion-chasing team as they face crucial back-to-back home games.

The Steelmen, who sit second in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division table, host mid-table Sutton Coldfield Town (ko 3pm) on Saturday before playing host to bottom-of-the-table Grantham Town a week later.

A win this weekend will guarantee Corby their place in the top five, regardless of other results, but there is still a lot of work to be done over the final five games of the season if they are to clinch the runners-up spot and guaranteed home advantage in those play-offs.

To guarantee that, and pip in-form Long Eaton to second, they still need four more wins.

Corby racked up victory number 23 from 35 games last weekend as they cantered to a 5-0 win at fellow play-off hopefuls Sporting Khalsa, with top-scorer Fletcher Toll hitting a hat-trick.

But it was a match that hardly any Steelmen supporters got to witness, as the club was unable to fill a supporters' bus for the fixture.

That was a surprise to Setchell, and he is calling on the club's fanbase to now really get behind his team in the closing weeks of the campaign.

"We are back at home on Saturday, and hopefully people will turn up," Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"We went to clap the fans at the end of the game on Saturday, and I don't think there was any here!

"We are second in the league, and I think there were only a handful who came, I don't think we were able to fill a bus.

"I don't get it because we are a whole-hearted team, we are winning football matches, we are second in the league and have a battle going on with four other teams to try and get that second place at the end of the season.

"These boys need support, they deserve support, so come on.

"We have two home games back-to-back, so let's get down to Steel Park and give the lads the support they deserve.

"We have got 73 points from 35 games which is incredible and in most other leagues we would still be fighting for the title, but we can't do anything about Quorn running away with it.

"We are working hard, we are trying our best, so let's get down to Steel Park and support us over these next two home games to firstly get us into the play-offs, and then as high up the table as we can."