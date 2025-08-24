Setchell blasts 'weak' and 'lame' Steelmen as they surrender 100 per cent start

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Gary Setchell branded his Corby Town team's performance as being 'weak' and 'lame' after their 100 per cent start to the season was ended with a 3-1 home defeat to Coventry Sphinx on Saturday.

The Steelmen got off to a flyer as Connor Tomlinson fired them into a third minute lead in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division clash, but the visitors were level just four minutes later, and were 2-1 up by half-time

A third goal early in the second half ended the game as a contest, with Setchell admitting his team was lucky not to concede further goals as he questioned his players' attitude and commitment on the day.

"Firstly, you have to give credit to Coventry Sphinx," Setchell told @corbytownfc. "I knew their team would work hard, and they have outfought us.

"I have absolutely no complaints with the result or the scoreline, with the only thing being they have let us off the hook a bit because they could have scored two or three more.

"When it went to 3-1 we were chasing the game and left spaces, and if they had been ruthless they could have won by five, six or even seven.

"When you have arguably no players winning their battles, or perhaps one or two at best, and they have nine or 10 players winning their battles, you are not going to win football matches.

"To go from some of the performances we have put in this season, to the patheticness of Saturday, and that was what it was, let's say it how it is.

"That was weak, it was lame, low energy, poor quality.

"Did the lads get complacent? Possibly. You have to roll your sleeves up and dig deep when you have adversity, and in this game this new group we have got together didn't handle that adversity very well at all.

"We looked devoid of quality, devoid of ideas, devoid of leaders, and we owe ourselves and the club a performance at Rushden on Monday."

The defeat saw Corby drop to fourth in the Midlands Division table, two points off leaders Belper Town, ahead of the trip to Hayden Road on Bank Holiday Monday (ko 3pm).