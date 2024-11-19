Setchell blasts 'gutless', 'horrendous' and 'embarrassing' Corby after Coleshill caning

Gary Setchell was left fuming after his side's 4-0 defeat at Coleshill Town on Monday night

A deflated Gary Setchell branded Corby Town's performance in Monday night's 4-0 defeat at Coleshill Town as 'gutless', 'horrendous' and 'embarrassing' - admitting his side suffered an 'absolute battering'.

The Steelmen went into the game off a 16-day lay-off, aiming to claim a win to eat into the eight-point gap to Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midland Division leaders Quorn.

They handed a debut to new signing Tendai Daire in attack, with Setchell having a fully-fit squad to pick from, but it turned into a nightmare night against a side sitting in mid-table, 22 points behind Corby in the table.

Isaac Adegoke set the home side on their way with a goal after 20 minutes, and then a second-half hat-trick from Alex McSkeane sealed a great win for Coleshill, who had lost 5-4 at home to Biggleswade Town in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

"Disappointed is a word we could use, but that was as gutless and as lifeless a performance that I have had since I was a manager, and I didn't see it coming," an exasperated Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"At this football club over the past season we have looked after these players, we are doing everything we can. We are getting backed by the board, and I feel let down by the players.

"They have let themselves down, we have let the club down as a group because we are in this together, I pick the team and I make the changes, but we were so bad. It was a horrendous performance.

"We have had two week lay-off, but that is not an excuse.

"We have trained and done everything right, we were ready to play with a fully-fit squad, and that was a really, really tough team to pick because everybody was in good form.

"Now, it's a really tough team to pick for Saturday, because I don't know who is worthy of a shirt. It was a really embarrassing performance.

"We have had some really good days this year, but that is as bad as we could have possibly been.

"This group has been unbelievable this season, taking 39 points from 16 games, but at Coleshill we were second best.

"They outfought us, they outran us, they outpassed us and they wanted it more than us.

"They played on Saturday in a humdinger of a game and had their hearts broken, and they have gone out, rolled their sleeves up and absolutely put us to the sword.

"We will now be doing everything we can to try and make sure that doesn't happen again.

"This group has been first-class all season, and I think that is only the second time we have lost over 90 minutes in 20 games, but that wasn't just a loss, it was an absolute battering from start to finish."

Corby stay second in the table, but are eight points adrift of Quorn having played the same number of games. They are still in a strong position though, as they have a 13-point advantage over Long Eaton United, who sit one place outside the play-offs in sixth.

On Saturday the Steelmen face a tough-looking home clash with fourth-placed Sporting Khalsa, who are 11 points behind Setchell’s men but with three games in hand.