Setchell admits experienced Borough taught Steelmen a harsh lesson as top spot is lost

Gary Stohrer on the attack for Corby Town at Rugby Borough on Saturday (Picture: David Tilley)

Boss Gary Setchell admits his Corby Town team were taugh a harsh lesson as they went down 3-0 at Rugby Borough on Saturday to slide to a second Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division defeat of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelmen trailed to a first-half header from former player Tendai Daire, and although they pressed hard for an equaliser, they were picked off in stoppage time as Borough scored twice more to give the scoreline a flattering feel.

Secthell was impressed by the experience and guile of newly-promoted Borough, and admitted his team werethe architects of their own downfall by the poor defending that allowed Daire to give the home side a crucial lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That was a 1-0 game, we have committed men forward and they took full advantage," Setchell told @corbytownfc. "But I would rather lose 3-0 trying to make it 1-1, rather than sit on a 1-0 defeat.

"Rugby Borough have a lot of experienced players who know what they are doing, and they play some good football as well as frustrating us at times, and that is something we have to be better at.

"We had little spells, but they probably carried a little more goal threat than us.

"We conceded from a set-piece, which is virtually a free header and a great finish by Tendai, and if we hadn't done that they we could have probably got a 0-0 as we always defend reasonably well, and that would be a good point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we conceded the goal, that meant we had to chase the game, and with the way Borough play you are going to be in trouble.

"We had a 15 or 20 minute spell just after half-time where we had chances, but they weathered it well due to our lack of finishing and a good save, but as soon as we started chasing they always looked like they could counter us.

"But there is nothing we can do about it now, and we have to try and stay positive.

"A 3-0 defeat looks horrible, but it wasn't. It was just a hard-fought game that they probably edged if I am being honest."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defeat saw the Steelmen slip from top of the table to third, with both Belper and Rugby Borough going above them.

Corby are still level on points with the top two, and have a game in hand on Borough.

The Steelmen are without a game this midweek, before they host Sutton Coldfield Town in the FA Trophy on Saturday (kp 3pm).