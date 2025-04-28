Setchell ‘absolutely buzzing’ as Steelmen gear up for play-off semi-finals

Corby Town celebrate one of their four goals in the win over Boldmere St Michael's on Saturday (Picture: David Tilley)

Gary Setchell says his Corby Town team are going into Tuesday night's Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division play-off semi-final in 'tip-top form'.

And the Steelmen boss says he is 'absolutely buzzing' ahead of the clash with Long Eaton United at Steel Park (ko 7.45pm).

Corby secured an excellent runners-up finish with a 4-0 hammering of Boldmere St Michael's on Saturday, with goals coming from Rory McAuley, Fletcher Toll, Reuben Marshall and Matty Slinn.

That took their season tally to 85 points, and saw them finish five points better off than third-placed side Anstey Nomads, and 13 points better off than Long Eaton, who dropped to fifth on Saturday after their 1-0 loss at AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

"It's been a good campaign, and we would have taken 85 points at the start of the season," Setchell told @corbytownfc. "But we have left so many points behind as well, we really have.

"We could have been close to 100 points when you think of the games we have thrown away and not turned up.

"But it's how it is, we have finished second in the league and go into the lottery of the play-offs, but we are in great form."

While Corby take on Long Eaton, Anstey Nomads will host Worcester City in the other semi-final, and Setchell is in confident mood heading into what he hopes will be the final two matches of a long season.

"We are a different animal to what we were six or seven weeks ago," said the Corby boss.

"We have made some great additions, we look strong all over the pitch, and the only disappointing thing for me is that I have to leave two or three lads that are in great form out of squad.

"That is really, really tough to do, but we have to do the job and you might get one or two injuries in the semi-final, and then if we are lucky enough to get through those players might feature in the final. So we will stick together.

"We are really looking forward to the game, we are in tip-top form, and although Long Eaton have lost four in their past five we won't be fooled by that.

"We know they are a good side, with good attacking players that can cause you problems, but we are causing teams a lot of problems at the moment.

"I don't think we have scored less than three goals in the past five or six games, so we just want to get there Tuesday and I am absolutely buzzing for it."

Tuesday's match is a pay-on-the-gate fixture, with full details available here https://www.corbytown.co.uk/news/play-off-semi-final-2914708.html