Sandy ‘jumped at the chance’ to become boss at AFC Rushden & Diamonds

New AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Elliot Sandy (centre) with assistant Jim Le Masurier (left) and chair Rob Usher

Elliot Sandy has admitted he 'jumped at the chance' to become the new manager of AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

The former Spalding United boss was unveiled as the new man in charge at Hayden Road at the back end of last week, a matter of days after the club announced Michael Harriman had left the top job 'by mutual consent'.

Sandy, who briefly played for the Diamonds in 2016, has enjoyed a long and successful career as a player in non-League football, and just over a year ago, in his first mangaerial role, he led Spalding United to the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division title.

He was surprisingly sacked just weeks into the following campaign, and after a season playing for Sileby Rangers in the UCL, Sandy is now back as a boss at Hayden Road, and he admits it was an opportunity he could not turn down.

"I am delighted to be here," said Sandy, who began his football career as a trainee at hometown club Northampton. "It was something that came out of the blue and was unexpected, but as soon as the opportunity came up I jumped at the chance.

"Rushden is such a big club, the fanbase has always been incredible, I have been here as a player and now it is great to be back here as the manager."

Sandy admits it was difficult to take how his stint at Spalding eventually ended, but he is now fully focused on building on the good work undertaken by Harriman.

"After such a successful spell at Spalding, I got burned a little bit at the end of that with how things ended, but that is football, that happens, so I just wanted to enjoy playing," Sandy told AFCRD TV.

"I expected to be playing again this season, but I spoke with Rob (Usher, chairman) and how passionate he was about the club and it was a no-brainer for me to get back involved as it is a fantastic opportunity.

"I am a young, hungry manager who wants to be successful.

"Michael did a fantastic job, he stabilised the club, and now I am here to hopefully use his good work to then push the club forward again."

So, will Sandy be donning the boots and wearing a Diamonds shirt again?

"I don't know," admitted the 39-year-old. "I have been keeping myself fit because I was expecting to be playing, and I do feel I could still do a job.

"I think my time might have come to an end really, but I don't know. There is the Hillier Cup, things like that, where I might have a runout, or in pre-season.

"I feel there is a lot I can give back to the players and give back to football.

"We have quite a young squad, and I really think I can help develop those players and that is something I am looking forward to doing."