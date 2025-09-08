Sandy delighted and relieved as Diamonds find form to secure FA Trophy progress

Olly Brown-Hill scored the second Diamonds goal at Bourne Town (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

AFC Rushden & Diamonds called a halt to a run of three straight defeats with an impressive 2-0 win at Bourne Town in the Isuzu FA Trophy on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a big win for boss Elliot Sandy and his players who have been struggling for results and were well beaten 3-0 at Anstey Nomads last time out.

Two goals in the opening 15 minutes at Bourne were enough to seal the victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Winters set Diamonds on their way with an eighth-minute opener, and then Olly Brown-Hill doubled the lead just seven minutes later.

Diamonds had further chances to increase their lead before defending stoutly in the final quarter to secure their passage into the second qualifying round.

"It has been a tough week, but we went back to basics, worked hard in training, and the lads were superb from minute one," Sandy told @AFCRD.

"We scored two early goals and then could have scored again, and in the second half we have come out and had more chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then probably for the last 25 minutes we had to really dig in an defend really well, and as an all-round performance we have finally had one away from home, a clean sheet and a 2-0 win, it's fantastic.

"As a squad and a group we are delighted, and it breaks up a bad week. It's a good win for us."

Diamonds now have a free week before they host Basford United in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division on Saturday (ko 3pm).