Returning Cooper now set to begin season-long loan at Kettering
George Cooper is set to be part of Kettering Town’s squad for tomorrow’s (Saturday) home clash with Alfreton Town.
It was initially announced in the summer that Cooper, who impressed on loan at Latimer Park last season, would be coming back on a loan deal from Mansfield Town.
However, he was part of the Stags’ first-team squad in the early stages of the campaign and then suffered a calf injury which put his deal with Lee Glover’s team on hold.
But Kettering have now revealed that the centre-half is now ready to return, just in time for a big bank holiday double-header, which sees Kettering host Alfreton tomorrow before heading to Boston United on Monday.
In a statement, the Poppies said: “We can now confirm that centre-back George Cooper will begin his season long loan from Mansfield Town, and goes into Lee Glover’s squad to face Alfreton Town this Saturday.
"George made a great impression with us last season and we wish him further success with the club.”
Kettering have also confirmed youngsters George Herbert and Jack Empson, who both made their first-team debuts last season, have now received international clearance, having played for South Bend Lions in America over the summer, are are available for selection.