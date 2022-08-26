Returning Cooper now set to begin season-long loan at Kettering

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Cooper is set to be back in Kettering Town colours as he begins a season-long loan from Mansfield Town. Picture by Peter Short

It was initially announced in the summer that Cooper, who impressed on loan at Latimer Park last season, would be coming back on a loan deal from Mansfield Town.

However, he was part of the Stags’ first-team squad in the early stages of the campaign and then suffered a calf injury which put his deal with Lee Glover’s team on hold.

But Kettering have now revealed that the centre-half is now ready to return, just in time for a big bank holiday double-header, which sees Kettering host Alfreton tomorrow before heading to Boston United on Monday.

In a statement, the Poppies said: “We can now confirm that centre-back George Cooper will begin his season long loan from Mansfield Town, and goes into Lee Glover’s squad to face Alfreton Town this Saturday.

"George made a great impression with us last season and we wish him further success with the club.”