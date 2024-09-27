Red-hot striker Fletcher Toll signs new deal to commit future to Corby Town

Fletcher Toll celebrates one of his nine goals for Corby so far this season (Picture: Mike Capps/kappasport.co.uk)

Exciting striker Fletcher Toll has committed his future to Corby Town.

The summer signing from Downham Town has made a super start to the new season, scoring nine goals to help fire the Steelmen to the top of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

The 20-year-old has taken to his first campaign at Step 4 like a duck to water, and manager Gary Setchell will be delighted the front man has committed to stay a Corby player until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to his stunning goal record of the past, he netted 40 goals in 53 games at Step 5 last season, and his electric start to his Steel Park career, clubs from a higher level have been circling.

But Fletcher sahe is delighted to sign a new deal at Corby.

Speaking to @corbytownfc, Toll said: "I feel the start to the season for myself has been very good and I think I’ve hit the ground running, scoring nine goals in 12 games.

"I could have had a few more goals, but I think nine is decent at this stage.

"I also think my link up play with the team around me has been good and getting to know new players can always take time, but I think everyone has adapted to each other quickly."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toll's goals have been a big part of the Steelmen's stunning start to the new season.

They are yet to lose any match over 90 minutes, going out of the FA Cup and FA Trophy on penalty shootouts, and are seven points clear in the Midlands Division, but Toll knows it is just a start.

"As a team I think we have had a phenomenal start to the season, being unbeaten in the league so far has been fantastic," he said.

"But the season isn’t based on 10 games and we know we have to continue the good form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was massively frustrating to have lost in the FA Cup and in the Trophy on penalties, but we can’t dwell on the negatives.

"I think myself plus all the new signings have fitted in well and we have a good group of players who are all pushing each other to do better."

Toll has also enjoyed playing in front of big crowds at Steel Park, with an average of 675 piling through the turnstiles so far this term, a number that will only increase if the team continues to shine.

"The support of the fans so far has been incredible," admitted Toll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To have 500, 600-plus at home games and always getting fans coming to away games is brilliant for a club at Step 4.

"It always gives us as players a boost when there is a big crowd pushing you through the game and willing you on.

"Hopefully the crowds continue how they are and we keep getting bigger attendances each week."

And on a personal level, what is Toll hoping to achieve over the next seven months?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Aims for the season I would say is to score more goals," he said.

"Also to get as many fans to come to games as possible as that’s what we love as players, playing in front of a big crowd.

"But I’d say the main aim for us as a team is to try and get promoted."