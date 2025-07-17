Promotion the target for Corby Town, but boss Setchell warns the league is stronger

Corby Town suffered play-off final defeat agony in May... manager Gary Setchell is determined to go one better this season (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Boss Gary Setchell says promotion is the ambition for Corby Town this season - but he knows that is going to be a big ask in a league he feels will be even stronger than last term.

The Steelmen suffered Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division play-off heartbreak back in May, losing to Worcester City in the final at Steel Park, having finished the regular season as runners-up to runaway champions Quorn.

Next month will see them get the new campaign underway, and with the league now including the likes of Basford, Mickleover and Belper to go alongside the stronger sides such as Long Eaton United and Anstey Nomads, Setchell is anticipating a tough challenge.

"I think it is going to be a really competitive league this season," said Setchell. "We are probably one of seven or eight teams who think we can win it, and probably one of 12 or 14 teams that think they can get in the play-offs.

"I don't see a team running away with it like Quorn did last season, although hopefully it can be us!

"But it is very difficult to gauge, as I don't think anybody this time last year would have envisaged Quorn getting 100 points, but you just have to credit them for what they did."

So what is Setchell and Corby's target for the next 10 months or so?

"The first minimum ambition is to finish in the top five," said the Steelmen boss. "If you finish in the top five, like Worcester did last season when they crept in, you have an opportunity to get promoted.

"The aim is to get promotion, whether that is going up as winners or whether you have to dog it out in the play-offs, we will take it whatever way it comes.

"The first target will be to make sure we are in and around the top five at Christmas, and then look to kick on after that.

"But there will be six or seven managers and staff sitting in their offices saying 'we could win this'.

"We are no different, we are one of those teams, and there will be 13 or 14 managers who will be thinking 'if things go our way we can get in the play-offs'.

"That's where I think the league is at this season.

"A lot of teams have recruited really well, and there are a lot of teams having a go which is good, because the more big games you have the better it is for everyone if it is a tight league.

"It means every game is meaningful."

Another challenge for Corby is the amount of Northants derbies that will once again be scattered across the season, with Wellingborough Town and AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the same division.

And Setchell is hoping all three can challenge near the top of the pile.

"It is good to have the local rivalry, and it would be great if us, Wellingborough and Rushden were all in and around it," said Setchell.

"That would generate huge interest and big gates for our league.

"It is good for local football, which is in a good state. People in Northants certainly won't be struggling for choices to go and watch a game this season."

The Steelmen secured a first win of pre-season on Monday night when they won 2-0 at Southern League Premier Central side St Ives Town, thanks to goals from Connor Tomlinson and Reuben Marshall.

Last weekend saw Corby beaten 4-1 at Real Bedford, with Marshall again on target, and this Saturday they travel to Quorn for another tough encounter (ko 3pm).