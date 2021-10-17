Poppies will be on the road if they get through FA Cup replay

Action from the 2-2 draw between Kettering Town and Buxton at Latimer Park. Picture by Peter Short

Kettering Town will travel to either National League North rivals York City or Morpeth Town in the first round proper of the Emirates FA Cup - if they can overcome Buxton in Tuesday night’s fourth qualifying round replay.

The Poppies must travel to Northern Premier League side Buxton in midweek after they squandered a 2-0 lead in the fourth qualifying round clash at Latimer Park yesterday (Saturday).

Kettering looked to be in control at the break thanks to goals from Alex Brown and Callum Powell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Buxton, who are still unbeaten in all competitions, hit back through Diego De Girolamo who then held his nerve to convert a stoppage-time penalty and ensure a replay at The Silverlands on Tuesday.