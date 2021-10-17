Poppies will be on the road if they get through FA Cup replay
Kettering Town face a trip up north in the first round proper of the Emirates FA Cup - but only if they come through a replay on Tuesday evening
Kettering Town will travel to either National League North rivals York City or Morpeth Town in the first round proper of the Emirates FA Cup - if they can overcome Buxton in Tuesday night’s fourth qualifying round replay.
The Poppies must travel to Northern Premier League side Buxton in midweek after they squandered a 2-0 lead in the fourth qualifying round clash at Latimer Park yesterday (Saturday).
Kettering looked to be in control at the break thanks to goals from Alex Brown and Callum Powell.
But Buxton, who are still unbeaten in all competitions, hit back through Diego De Girolamo who then held his nerve to convert a stoppage-time penalty and ensure a replay at The Silverlands on Tuesday.
Whoever wins will then travel to York or Morpeth on Saturday, November 6 after those two teams shared a 1-1 draw yesterday.