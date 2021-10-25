Poppies trip to Hereford is postponed
Covid-19 cases within the Kettering Town squad have caused another game to be called off
Monday, 25th October 2021, 4:59 pm
Kettering Town have had a second successive game called off due to Covid-19 within their camp.
Having seen their home clash with Southport postponed at the weekend, the Poppies’ away match at Hereford tomorrow (Tuesday) evening has also been called off.
Both Vanarama National League North matches will now be rearranged while Paul Cox's team's next game is due to be at Leamington on Saturday.