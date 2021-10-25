Poppies trip to Hereford is postponed

Covid-19 cases within the Kettering Town squad have caused another game to be called off

By Jon Dunham
Monday, 25th October 2021, 4:59 pm
Kettering Town manager Paul Cox

Kettering Town have had a second successive game called off due to Covid-19 within their camp.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Having seen their home clash with Southport postponed at the weekend, the Poppies’ away match at Hereford tomorrow (Tuesday) evening has also been called off.

Both Vanarama National League North matches will now be rearranged while Paul Cox's team's next game is due to be at Leamington on Saturday.

PoppiesHerefordCovid-19Paul CoxLeamington