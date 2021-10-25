Poppies trip to Hereford is postponed

Kettering Town manager Paul Cox

Kettering Town have had a second successive game called off due to Covid-19 within their camp.

Having seen their home clash with Southport postponed at the weekend, the Poppies’ away match at Hereford tomorrow (Tuesday) evening has also been called off.