Poppies manager Glover urges his players to 'go on and finish the job'

Lee Glover wants Kettering Town to go and “finish the job” as they bid to secure their survival in the Vanarama National League North.

Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 17th Mar 2023, 07:30 GMT- 1 min read

With nine games to go, the Poppies are three points clear of the relegation zone and amongst a cluster of clubs who are scrambling to avoid finishing in the bottom four this season.

Kettering head to Southport this weekend having bounced back from back-to-back defeats at Hereford and Gloucester City with a 3-3 draw against play-off chasing Chorley last Saturday.

The Poppies did lead 2-1 at one stage courtesy of goals from Jimmy Knowles and Decarrey Sheriff but Chorley hit back to go 3-2 up before George Cooper rescued a point with a stoppage-time equaliser.

Kettering Town manager Lee Glover. Picture by Peter Short
Boss Glover believes “the effort is there” from his players and he is now keen to see them get themselves to safety.

“Since Christmas, we have managed to put ourselves into a good position where we are in charge of our own destiny,” the Poppies boss said.

“We performed well at Hereford and deserved something, we didn’t at Gloucester but last Saturday we deserved all three points and didn’t get them.

“The effort is there from the lads and if we keep those levels then we will be fine.

“The good thing is that we are within touching distance of where we need to be no matter what happens elsewhere. And that’s different to a month or so ago.

“We have given ourselves a platform and we want to go on and finish the job.”

