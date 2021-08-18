Poppies have their feet on the ground, says boss Cox

Paul Cox watches on during Kettering Town's 1-0 win over Bradford (Park Avenue) at the weekend. Picture by Peter Short

Paul Cox insists there will be no “shouting from the rooftops” after Kettering Town’s opening-day win over Bradford (Park Avenue).

The Poppies kicked off their Vanarama National League North campaign with a 1-0 victory at Latimer Park, courtesy of a Claudio Ofosu penalty.

Ofosu was one of eight players making their league debuts for the club at the weekend while the starting XI had a very youthful look to it.

But boss Cox was pleased to get off to a winning start and he paid tribute to the club’s supporters for their support of his young guns in their curtain-raiser to the new season.

However, the Poppies boss knows there can be no rest for the wicked as they prepare for a tough-looking trip to Gateshead on Saturday.

“The fans have always been behind us anyway,” Cox said.

“I don’t mind people moaning but I think everyone here understands where we are at this moment as a club.

“I have tried to be honest every time I have spoken to fans, whether that is at a forum or individually. I will always talk honestly to them, that’s the best way to be.

“I was gobsmacked with the turnout on Saturday and the way they got behind the boys but part of me says that I have been here as a player and as a manager now and I shouldn’t be surprised because they have always got behind us.

“They will be instrumental in this season and the seasons to come in pushing us on.

“We have some young players who I do believe will go on and play at a very high level.

“We had eight debutants in the starting line-up on Saturday, a lot of them were playing at this level for their first time in their careers.

“The supporters understand what we are trying to do, they understand that we need bring in a bit more experience to achieve our goals in what is going to be a very long season.

“But, overall, I was pleased with the first day. I know there is more to come from this group and if we can get one, two, maybe three experienced boys in then it will give them a bit more guidance.

“I am just excited about the season. I know there will be a few ups and downs and I know the game, you need to be winning football matches.

“That’s why we have to get our feet back on the ground for Saturday because Gateshead is a really tough place to go to.

“We are excited but we are focused. The horrible side of this game is that you don’t get a lot of time to learn, you have to be consistent.