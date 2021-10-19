Poppies dumped out of the FA Cup
Kettering Town were beaten in their fourth qualifying round replay at Buxton
Kettering Town have been dumped out of the Emirates FA Cup after they were beaten 3-1 by Northern Premier League side Buxton in their fourth qualifying round replay.
Having squandered a 2-0 lead at the weekend when Buxton grabbed a last-gasp equaliser, the Poppies led again at The Silverlands but conspired to throw that advantage away again as extra-time was needed before the hosts, who are unbeaten in all competitions, finished the job off to ensure it is them who will travel to York City in the first round proper on November 6.
After a goalless first half, the Poppies took the lead when Kyle Perry, who was restored to the starting line-up after a one-match ban, headed towards goal and it was adjudged to have crossed the line before being cleared.
But Buxton levelled with 17 minutes to go thanks to former Poppy Ben Milnes and, with neither side able to find a winner, it meant an extra 30 minutes.
Diego De Girolamo, who scored both goals for Buxton at the weekend, put his side in front six minutes into extra-time and Kettering’s task was made all the more harder when Harrison Neal was sent-off for a second bookable offence.
The drama continued when the floodlights went out but power was restored and it was De Girolamo who wrapped things up for the hosts four minutes into the second period of extra-time.
There was no way back for Paul Cox’s team after that and they will now have to focus on their Vanarama National League North campaign, which continues with a home clash against Southport at the weekend.