Poppies boss Lavery wants to 'get smiles back on people's faces' as struggling Barwell come to town

Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery says he is desperate to 'get some smiles back on people's faces' with a much-needed win over struggling Barwell at Latimer Park on Saturday (ko 3pm).

The Poppies' Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central title bid has hit a serious stumbling block since the turn of the year, with Lavery's men losing four of their five matches played in 2025.

Things looked to have got back on track with last Saturday's 1-0 late show win at AFC Sudbury, but a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Banbury United in midweek has ensured the mood around the club remains something of a despondent one.

The run of poor form has seen the Poppies go from top to fifth, but their promotion fate is very much in their own hands, as they trail leaders AFC Telford United by four points with three games in hand.

Indeed, they have games in hand on all the teams above them so all is far from lost, but Lavery knows he and his players have to turn things round, and quickly, to give them and the club's supporters a much-needed boost.

"There is nobody more disappointed than me at the moment," Lavery told the Kettering Town YouTube channel.

"The fans came out in numbers on Tuesday and were fantastic, I appreciate the fans coming, and we will get it right on Saturday.

"We want to get some smiles back on people's faces and hopefully get the three points."

The only upside from midweek was that Telford were held to a 1-1 draw at home by rock-bottom Biggleswade Town, while second-placed Bedford Town lost at Royston.

No team is taking control of the league, and Lavery said: "I will look at other results, but we have to look after ourselves.

"If we are winning then we are okay, but obviously if we are losing then you are looking at other results, and we have to get back on the horse."

Barwell will arrive at Latimer Park sitting third from bottom in the table, and on a run of six straight defeats.

They are seemingly there for the taking, but Lavery knows he has to try and get the confidence back into his misfiring squad, who have claimed just eight points out of the past 24 available to them.

"The confidence is low because we are having a bit of a blip, but I can't keep picking them up all the time," admitted Lavery.

"I have gone into the changing room last Saturday and on Tuesday and said well done to them, because I think they have put a shift in.

"We didn't win the game, but I think they have done well. They are not meaning to go out and lose games of football, and it is a confidence thing.

"We have gone from being on the highest of highs, to the lowest of lows, and I have been in changing rooms myself as a player, so I know what it takes to get out of it.

"And we will get out of it together, as a group. I will find a way to get out of this blip."