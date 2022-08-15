Police watching out for 'people of interest' as Poppies prepare for Telford clash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say they will be keeping an eye out for ‘people of interest’ at Kettering Town FC’s home clash with AFC Telford tomorrow night (Tuesday).

Fighting between a large group broke out inside Latimer Park when the two sides met in February, spilling out into the car park where one person was stabbed.

The Poppies condemned the violence and threatened to hand out lifetime bans to those involved.

Three Kettering men were arrested on the night on suspicion of class A drugs offences and remain released under investigation.

Tomorrow’s Vanarama National League North fixture has been made all-ticket on police advice, although Northamptonshire Police say they won’t have extra officers at the ground.

Officers from West Mercia Police, which covers Telford and Shropshire, will be in attendance.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “Three West Mercia officers will be at tomorrow night’s match assisting Northamptonshire Police.

“Their role will be to identify any known persons of interest to help ensure everyone attending the match enjoys a safe evening.”

Tickets can be purchased from behind the bar in the clubhouse from 6pm to 10pm tonight (Monday). No tickets will be on sale at the ground on Tuesday.

Tickets can also be bought online at https://shop.ketteringtownfc.com/products/a-f-c-telford-united.

There were also violent clashes when the sides met in a top-of-the-table clash at Rockingham Road in April 2008.