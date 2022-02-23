Three arrested after fight at Poppies match which saw man suffer stab wound

A man suffered a stab wound to his arm in a brawl after Kettering Town FC's clash with AFC Telford United last night (Tuesday).

Three people are in custody after the incident outside Latimer Park at about 9.45pm, after the Poppies had come from 2-0 down to salvage a draw.

Police were called to reports of a large group of people fighting, which started inside the stadium before the group were ushered into the car park.

Action from last night's match. Picture by Peter Short.

During the fight one man was left with a stab wound to his arm, which a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said thankfully wasn't a serious wound.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said three Kettering men, aged 19, 21 and 23, have all been arrested on suspicion of drug offences in connection with the incident and remain in custody at this time.

A statement from the Poppies today said: "The club wishes to make it clear that there is absolutely no excuse for the events that followed last night’s fixture against AFC Telford and to reassure our true fans that we are working with the authorities to identify those involved.

"We have reviewed CCTV recordings and images taken on the night, to aid in the identification process, and will share all information gained with the police.

"Several people have been identified, since last night’s events, and each will be investigated and where appropriate offenders will be given a life ban.

"If anyone has any images, videos or dashcam footage that will help our investigations then please contact the club via [email protected]"