Point a fair result, says Poppies boss Lavery after Stratford Town stalemate

Wes York scored again for the Poppies (picture: Peter Short)

Richard Lavery admitted post-match that before the start of the season he would have taken a point against a strong Stratford Town as both sides battled hard in an entertaining 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon.

Fresh off the back of a fine midweek performance against Spalding United, fans could be forgiven for expecting much the same from Kettering Town.

However this was a different performance altogether - tenacious, hard-working, combative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was by no means any less entertaining, as the Poppies players gave a glimpse of what can be expected in the muddy and bracing winter months.

And Kettering boss Lavery said: "If I’m honest, a point was a fair result.

"It was a scrappy game and it wasn’t like Tuesday (when Kettering beat Spalding United 4-0) at all.

"From one to 90, it was scrappy. There were chances both ends and they could have nicked it or we could have nicked it.

"At the end of the day, a point’s a point.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Poppies started much the brighter, with Isiah Noel-Williams going close as early as the seventh minute.

The same player was upended inside the penalty area minutes later by Baba Solanke, but again no decision was given in favour of the powerful forward.

Devon Kelly-Evans had a curling shot turned away on 24 minutes, whilst Kai Fifield would like another chance to shoot from outside the area on 28 minutes, ballooning the ball over the crossbar.

Stratford eventually produced their first genuine effort on goal after the half hour mark, but Lewis Ludford-Ison could only shoot directly at the keeper.

Moments later, Callum Ebanks had an effort blocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fifield stung the hands of Callum Smith with a riffled shot just outside the area as the first half came to a close - Stratford possibly the happier to regroup in the changing room.

However, it was Lavery's team talk that did the trick as, just 14 seconds after the restart, Kettering scored.

A pinpoint ball into the area from Ben Hart allowed Wes York to tap in just yards out and give the hosts the lead - York's third goal in two games.

Kettering should have doubled the score seven minutes later, with three red shirts bearing down on Callum Smith. York opted to try to round the Bards keeper, but the easier option was to allow the ball to run towards Tyree Wilson who was all alone on the penalty spot - a glorious chance wasted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That wake-up call was taken seriously by the visitors, who took no time in responding.

On 57 minutes, Owen James was on the end of a fine, direct move by Stratford which cut the Kettering defence in half.

James drilled his shot into the top corner past a rooted Dan Jezeph to level and instantly deflate the good mood of the Kettering fanbase.

The period that followed the equaliser firmly belonged to the visitors, who looked the more likely to grab a second goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering had done well in keeping the talented Ebanks quiet for so long, but he had two opportunities in quick succession. The first, a scramble in the box on 71 minutes, saw a shot from Ebanks bounce away to safety off two red shirts.

Two minutes later, Ebanks found himself in space but dragged his effort wide.

Daniel Laffery had the best chance on 81 minutes to take all three points back to Warwickshire. Left unmarked inside the area, he received the ball with more time than he realised and could only slice the ball harmlessly past Jezeph's left post.

There was a slightly sour note to the match on 78 minute with the red card shown to Poppies assistant manager Tom Cherry for alleged comments made towards the officials. The club will decide in due course if any appeal will be made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering sides of recent memory would have found ways of folding in similar late onslaughts so this was yet another tick in the box for the newly put together squad.

And next April, this could be considered a crucial point against a play-off contender.