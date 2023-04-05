The Poppies face a tough task as they head to second-placed King’s Lynn Town before they head into a showdown with relegation rivals Leamington at Latimer Park on Easter Monday (3pm kick-off).

The plot thickened at the bottom end of the Vanarama National League North last night (Tuesday) as Farsley Celtic beat Brackley Town to draw level on 46 points with Kettering with both clubs now four points clear of the dropzone while Farsley’s win also meant bottom side AFC Telford United were relegated.

The Poppies head to the Walks on Good Friday on the back of five successive draws, the latest of which was a 1-1 stalemate with play-off contenders Scarborough Athletic last weekend.

Kettering Town defender Rhys Sharpe

Left-back Sharpe was happy enough with another point as Kettering fought back from a goal down to level courtesy of Keaton Ward’s goal.

And, like that game against Scarborough, who thrashed the Poppies 5-0 earlier in the season, Sharpe believes he and his team-mates have another point to prove at King’s Lynn after they were hammered 6-1 there in the FA Cup back in October.

“We were really pushing to try to win the game,” Sharpe said as he reflected on the draw with Scarborough.

“We felt we owed them one from when we played them before so we were up for it.

“In the end, we will take the draw because we were 1-0 down and we showed some good spirit.

“All we can do is focus on the next game. You can’t think too deep into what is coming after the next one. Our focus is just on King’s Lynn at the moment.

“We owe them as well from the last time we played them in the FA Cup. We will be doing all we can to go and get something.

“I know we’re not where everyone wants us to be in the table but we have a tight-knit group and I think the results we have produced recently have shown we have a good spirit.”

Sharpe has been an integral part of a fine defensive effort in recent weeks with the Poppies conceding just eight goals in the last 14 league games.

Sharpe has been switched into left-back after playing in midfield earlier this season and added: “I was happy with how I was doing in midfield as well to be honest!

“It’s something that’s happened a lot in my career. I play wherever I’m needed.

“It’s not a bad thing because it means you play more but sometimes it’s good to get that bit of consistency in one position.