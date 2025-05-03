Play-off final heartbreak for Corby Town as Worcester City claim spoils at Steel Park

By Jeremy Casey
Published 3rd May 2025, 17:25 BST
It was play-off disappointment for Corby Town boss Gary Setchell and his coaching staff (Picture: Jim Darrah)
It was play-off disappointment for Corby Town boss Gary Setchell and his coaching staff (Picture: Jim Darrah)
Corby Town suffered play-off final heartbreak as they were beaten 2-1 by Worcester City at Steel Park on Saturday.

Gary Setchell's side had gone into the match on home soil as firm favourites after they finished the season as runners-up in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, 11 points better off than Worcester, who were fourth.

But it was the visitors who prevailed in front of a huge crowd of 2,766, and they will be playing Step 3 football next season.

The final was cagey throughout, with both sides struggling to create many clear-cut chances, and it looked to be heading for extra-time.

But Worcester broke the deadlock on 77 minutes through Hayden Reeves, and that left the Steelmen with a mountain to climb.

That task got even more difficult just six minutes later when Worcester doubled their advantage, with Felix Miles finding the target.

Corby did give themselves a lifeline on 87 minutes when they pulled one back through Reuben Marshall, who netted his 14th goal of the season.

That strike set up a grandstand finish as the Steelmen pressed for a leveller, but they couldn't find one as Worcester's travelling army of supporters celebrated a famous victory and a second successive promotion.

The defeat will be a tough one to take for Setchell and his players, who have enjoyed a fantastic campaign, but sadly for them they will be playing Midlands Division football again next season.

