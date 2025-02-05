Out-of-sorts Poppies’ woes on the road continue as they slip to Banbury defeat

Kai Fifield finds his way to goal blocked (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town put in another abject away performance on Tuesday night, falling to a 1-0 defeat against Banbury United in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Is it really just confidence that has brought Kettering's form to a shuddering halt?

The year 2025 is rapidly becoming a torrid one for the Poppies, who have rapidly ran out of steam, ideas and belief – this damaging defeat their fourth in five games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again they could only muster a single shot on target in 90 minutes, and this time there were no last gasp heroics to save the day.

Harry Reilly's shot flies into the Kettering net for Banbury (Picture: Peter Short)

Banbury made Kettering look very ordinary, repelling crosses with ease or forcing unwarranted mistakes by just doing the basics.

Another slow start from both sides on a heavy surface did little to warm those in attendance, with robust defending the watch word for the opening period.

Indeed it was the first genuine attempt on goal that opened the scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dangerous cross was only half-cleared by the visitors with the ball to falling to the feet of Harry Reilly.

Isiah Noel-Williams was back in the Kettering starting line-up (Picture: Peter Short)

A colossal gap on the edge of the area invited the former Poppy to shoot which he duly did past the rooted Dan Jezeph.

Conceding the first goal has become a bad habit for Kettering, and it visibly sapped at the confidence of the players.

Not a single shot was registered in the first half, although there were opportunities, but Tyree Wilson and Kai Fifield both tried to find final passes instead of opting to shoot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Aaron Powell needed hit wits about him, clearing another Reilly shot off the line on 22 minutes.

It was another blank night for struggling striker Jonny Edwards (Picture: Peter Short)

Isiah Noel-Williams, was back into the side after missing the win at AFC Sudbury and speculation about his future at the club, was released on goal on and looked odds on to win the foot race, but was bought down by Yaw Ofosu who only saw yellow - possibly saved by the fact that George Forsyth was also tracking back.

Poppies skipper Connor Johnson also saw yellow for a horrible tackle on 25 minutes - not what you want after returning from a three game suspension!

Jezeph was again to keep the scoreline at just 1-0, denying Tim King on 39 minutes with a reaction save at his near post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another former Kettering man with a point to prove, Dan Jarvis, had the first chance of the second half - shooting from a tight angle on the left which was tipped wide and safe by Jezeph on 50 minutes.

Jaanai Gordon's curling effort from 20 yards out fizzed past the post four minutes later as Kettering yet again failed to get out of the blocks.

When they did finally venture into the final third, they were thwarted by excellent one-on-one defending by Reilly or Ofosu's last ditch block to keep out Johnson.

A shot was finally registered on 72 minutes, with the Sudbury hero Tyrell Pennent trying a speculative range effort which was gratefully caught by Jack Harding - the ironic cheers from the Kettering supporters audible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As desperation set in, Kettering were vulnerable on the break.

Gordon and Connor Ferguson both saw their efforts towards goal hacked away on 76 and 81 minutes respectively.

Meanwhile the Poppies struggled to find any energy or creative to break down the dogged Banbury defence.

A Pennant near post cross late on was well blocked to stifle their last attack of the game whilst Gordon was all alone in stoppage time but could only balloon his effort over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both leaders AFC Telford and Bedford Town dropped points to rub yet further salt into the wounds of fans and management alike, and seemingly no one wants to win this league.

Manager Richard Lavery will be desperate for the return of three key creative players as they look to put things right at home to Barwell on Saturday at Latimer Park.