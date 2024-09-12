Neo Richard Noel celebrates his goal in the Trophy defeat to Corby Town (Mike Capps/kappasport.co.uk)​

​​Wellingborough Town are going to be a tough team to handle for the rest of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division this season.

That is the view of Corby Town boss Gary Setchell, after his table-topping side were pushed to the limit by the Doughboys for the second time in as many weeks.

The Steelmen scored a late winner to see off the Doughboys 3-2 in the FA Trophy last Saturday, with that game coming off the back of a 0-0 draw in the league less than two weeks earlier.

And Setchell declared: "Wellingborough are a tough team to play against.

Wellingborough Town boss Jake Stone (Picture: Mike Capps/kappasport.co.uk)

"We found that out two weeks ago. They don't give up, they fight for everything, and if you don't match that then they could run all over you.

"I am pretty sure they will pick up results this season, especially at home.

"They play to a system, they make it difficult, they are big, strong and energetic and that is a tough puzzle."

Borough boss Jake Stone will have been left frustrated with the timing of Corby's winner, which came five minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game.

The Doughboys had taken a 25th-minute lead through Neo Richard-Noel, and although Corby hit back to go 2-1 ahead in the second half, Jessi Obeng levelled 11 minutes from time.

The game looked to be heading for a penalty shootout, but the visitors pinched it with just seconds remaining.

The Doughboys are back in league action on Saturday when they go to eighth-placed Boldmere St Michaels.

Boldmere are one place below Borough and on the same points, although they have played a game more.

On Tuesday they were beaten 1-0 at Walsall Wood, and that made it five matches without a win.

On Saturday they were knocked out of the FA Trophy, losing 2-1 at Belper Town.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the Doughboys will travel to old foes Corby Town in the first round of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.

The match will take place at Steel Park on Wednesday, September 25, and will be the third meeting between the sides in fewer than four weeks.