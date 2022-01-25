Offer is made for Kettering Town star Callum Powell

Kettering Town have received an offer from an unnamed club for top scorer Callum Powell. Picture by Peter Short

Kettering Town have confirmed they have received an offer for top scorer Callum Powell.

The Poppies haven't revealed which club have made the offer but the Northamptonshire Telegraph understands it is a club from a higher level than the Vanarama National League North.

In a short statement, Kettering confirmed Powell won't be available for the Poppies while negotiations take place which means he will miss Ian Culverhouse's first game in charge when they take on Kidderminster Harriers at Latimer Park tonight (Tuesday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Powell has been in outstanding form for the Poppies this season and has scored 14 goals in all competitions.

A statement from the club said: "The club have received an offer for striker Callum Powell.