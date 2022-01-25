Offer is made for Kettering Town star Callum Powell
The club have said their top scorer will not be considered for selection while 'negotiations are ongoing'
Kettering Town have confirmed they have received an offer for top scorer Callum Powell.
The Poppies haven't revealed which club have made the offer but the Northamptonshire Telegraph understands it is a club from a higher level than the Vanarama National League North.
In a short statement, Kettering confirmed Powell won't be available for the Poppies while negotiations take place which means he will miss Ian Culverhouse's first game in charge when they take on Kidderminster Harriers at Latimer Park tonight (Tuesday).
Powell has been in outstanding form for the Poppies this season and has scored 14 goals in all competitions.
A statement from the club said: "The club have received an offer for striker Callum Powell.
"While negotiations are ongoing Callum will not be available for selection. A further statement will be made once any move has been finalised."